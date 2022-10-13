Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.19 Million Stock Position in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) by 58.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,944 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Booz Allen Hamilton were worth $2,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the period. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 31.7% in the 2nd quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Booz Allen Hamilton by 307.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BAH shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Booz Allen Hamilton from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.90.

Booz Allen Hamilton Stock Down 2.3 %

BAH opened at $94.27 on Thursday. Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.68 and a fifty-two week high of $99.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.90 and a 200-day moving average of $90.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a market capitalization of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.62.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.07. Booz Allen Hamilton had a return on equity of 53.71% and a net margin of 5.95%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booz Allen Hamilton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Booz Allen Hamilton’s payout ratio is 45.26%.

Insider Activity at Booz Allen Hamilton

In related news, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Booz Allen Hamilton news, EVP Susan L. Penfield sold 12,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,159,855.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $947,055. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Lloyd Howell, Jr. sold 5,033 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.00, for a total value of $488,201.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,980,362. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,120 shares of company stock valued at $3,860,499. Corporate insiders own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Booz Allen Hamilton Company Profile

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, analytics, engineering, digital solutions, mission operations, and cyber services to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

