Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.22 Million Position in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,928 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Boston Properties were worth $2,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Boston Properties by 4,800.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Properties by 1,792.9% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Boston Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BXP opened at $71.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 4.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Boston Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $133.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.26.

Boston Properties ( NYSE:BXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.64. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 8.17% and a net margin of 22.04%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Boston Properties, Inc. will post 7.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Boston Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.33%.

BXP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $139.00 to $104.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $131.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Boston Properties from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.56.

In other news, EVP Raymond A. Ritchey sold 22,472 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.96, for a total value of $2,021,581.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) is the largest publicly-held developer and owner of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

