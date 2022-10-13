Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,957 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $2,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Cloudflare by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,046,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,040,462,000 after acquiring an additional 5,698,601 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731,354 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at $320,895,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Cloudflare by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,448,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,125 shares in the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cloudflare news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.28, for a total transaction of $2,948,171.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,102,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 320,304 shares of company stock worth $21,513,989 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NET opened at $51.46 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $221.64. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.55 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 23.62% and a negative net margin of 35.66%. The business had revenue of $234.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cloudflare to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cloudflare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $112.57.

Cloudflare Profile

(Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

