Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.24 Million Holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its position in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged (BATS:IGHG – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 32,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,138 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged were worth $2,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $429,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 821,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,333,000 after buying an additional 105,866 shares in the last quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $611,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged by 559.3% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,366,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,901,000 after buying an additional 2,007,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged in the 1st quarter valued at $1,948,000.

Shares of IGHG stock opened at $67.46 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.18. ProShares Investment Grade Interest Rate Hedged has a one year low of $75.13 and a one year high of $78.88.

