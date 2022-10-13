Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.25 Million Stake in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 65,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,102 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TIAA FSB raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,511,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,154,000 after purchasing an additional 72,591 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.0% during the 1st quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 891,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,078,000 after purchasing an additional 376,283 shares during the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the 1st quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 161,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,085,000 after purchasing an additional 43,508 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,020,000 after purchasing an additional 29,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 157,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter.

Get Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of BATS:NUMG opened at $32.68 on Thursday. Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $31.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF (BATS:NUMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.