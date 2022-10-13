Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $2.31 Million Stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 148,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF were worth $2,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 151,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 23,277 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 215,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,641,000 after purchasing an additional 41,108 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3,333.3% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Custos Family Office LLC bought a new position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $5,298,000. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 275,245 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after purchasing an additional 19,951 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of PGF opened at $14.64 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.74. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $14.62 and a 52-week high of $19.06.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Profile

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

