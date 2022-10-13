Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating) by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 74,940 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,811 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FMAR. Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the fourth quarter valued at about $528,000. Fragasso Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $375,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $311,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $2,072,000. Finally, Keystone Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March during the first quarter valued at about $715,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March alerts:

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FMAR opened at $29.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.52. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $34.36.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – March (NYSEARCA:FMAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.