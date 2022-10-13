Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Position in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,134 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Lazard were worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lazard by 0.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,806,160 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $338,313,000 after purchasing an additional 75,453 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,335,000 after buying an additional 439,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,606,153 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $158,912,000 after buying an additional 206,787 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,247,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $77,525,000 after buying an additional 150,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 27.2% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,248,000 after buying an additional 429,669 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

Lazard Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $31.28 on Thursday. Lazard Ltd has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $53.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.01 and its 200 day moving average is $34.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Lazard Dividend Announcement

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.05. Lazard had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 56.01%. The business had revenue of $676.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $666.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.39%. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently 41.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Lazard from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Lazard from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $38.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lazard from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.71.

Lazard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.