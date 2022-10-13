Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases 3,139 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,193 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 13,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 131,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,580,000 after purchasing an additional 32,037 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Global Payments by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in Global Payments by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,441 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,708,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total value of $466,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,827,768.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Performance

GPN opened at $107.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $29.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 595.48, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.05. Global Payments Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.52 and a 1-year high of $163.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $124.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. Global Payments had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 0.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 555.59%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $152.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $144.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $170.41.

Global Payments Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

