Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Purchases New Stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:KEUA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 67,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,199,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new position in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $318,000.

KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA KEUA opened at $22.61 on Thursday. KraneShares European Carbon Allowance Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $21.01 and a 52 week high of $38.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.16.

