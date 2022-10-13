Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 10,148 Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 97,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,148 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust were worth $2,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177 shares during the period. Finally, Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 69,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

GSG stock opened at $21.87 on Thursday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a 12 month low of $15.65 and a 12 month high of $26.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $21.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.05.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust Profile

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

