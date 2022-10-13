Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 1,450 Shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its stake in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 79,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $2,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 2.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,357,000 after buying an additional 81,435 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 4.3% during the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,953,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,310,000 after purchasing an additional 120,458 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 521,739.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,262,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 3.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 923,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Schrödinger by 176.0% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 716,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,451,000 after purchasing an additional 457,004 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Schrödinger from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Schrödinger from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

In related news, Director Nancy Thornberry sold 4,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $173,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $23.17 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.65 and a 200-day moving average of $28.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.14. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $59.87.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $38.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.48 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 26.65% and a negative net margin of 90.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

