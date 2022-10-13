Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 238 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,548 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% during the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Down 3.4 %

HII opened at $226.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.55 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $175.50 and a 1-year high of $243.46. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $231.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $218.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 32.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

