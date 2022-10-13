Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 4,249 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC decreased its stake in Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 60,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,249 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 15.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 30.1% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MLP ETF in the first quarter worth about $202,000.

Global X MLP ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

MLPA opened at $40.78 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.49. Global X MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $43.90.

