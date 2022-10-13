Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 891 Shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 891 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 47,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $531,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $234,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FTLS stock opened at $46.95 on Thursday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $46.82 and a 12 month high of $52.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.53.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.