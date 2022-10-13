Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,648 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,495 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,152,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,910,149,000 after purchasing an additional 139,939 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,427,755 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $820,810,000 after purchasing an additional 201,605 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Workday by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,970,385 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $711,288,000 after purchasing an additional 172,194 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Workday during the 4th quarter valued at $688,093,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Workday by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,504,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $685,151,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 68.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total value of $16,014,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,014,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 2,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.32, for a total transaction of $323,922.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,792,097.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 102,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.24, for a total transaction of $16,014,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,014,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,789 shares of company stock valued at $18,453,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 21.74% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on WDAY. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Workday from $175.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Workday in a research report on Friday, August 26th. OTR Global lowered shares of Workday to a “mixed” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Workday in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Workday from $310.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.40.

WDAY stock opened at $143.93 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a 1 year low of $134.10 and a 1 year high of $307.81. The company has a market cap of $36.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -184.53 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $160.90 and a 200 day moving average of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. Workday had a negative net margin of 3.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. The company's applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. It offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

