Conning Inc. Increases Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Conning Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 175,409 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $23,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Allstate Corp increased its stake in Apple by 226.0% during the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 1,236,738 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $219,608,000 after buying an additional 857,348 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,823,000. Jenkins Wealth acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 105,510 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $18,735,000 after acquiring an additional 7,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,833,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94.

Apple Announces Dividend

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total value of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock worth $46,105,704 in the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, August 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Featured Stories

