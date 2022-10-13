Consolidated Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Consolidated Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,723.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,515 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,867 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 4.2% of Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Consolidated Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 55 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,868,000. ETF Store Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $382,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth about $7,252,000. 57.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 23,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.29, for a total value of $3,360,889.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,892,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $269,212,680. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.39.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $127.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.05). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The business had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

