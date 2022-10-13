Cormark Raises Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.25

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Vitalhub Stock Up 1.4 %
CVE VHI opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.
Vitalhub Company Profile
