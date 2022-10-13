Cormark Raises Vitalhub (CVE:VHI) Price Target to C$5.25

Vitalhub (CVE:VHI – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cormark from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CVE VHI opened at C$2.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.94 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. Vitalhub has a 52 week low of C$2.17 and a 52 week high of C$3.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$107.40 million and a P/E ratio of -37.69.

Vitalhub Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops technology solutions for health and human service providers in the hospital, regional health authority, mental health, long term care, home health, and community and social service sectors in Canada, the United Kingdom, and the United States. Its solutions include electronic healthcare record, case management, care coordination, patient flow and operational visibility, and DOCit mobile apps.

