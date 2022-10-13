Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 264 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,939 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises 2.3% of Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $5,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Allstate Corp raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 220.2% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $181,865,000 after acquiring an additional 371,872 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $663,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,157,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,330,000. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MSFT. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Itaú Unibanco assumed coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total value of $1,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $259.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $223.96 and a 52-week high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.