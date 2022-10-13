Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $6.55 Million Stock Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,610.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,625 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,023 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $6,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,584.2% during the 2nd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,700.0% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 420 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,987.0% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 480 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,178,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,480 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.23, for a total value of $467,120.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,078,069.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 over the last ninety days. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a PEG ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.27.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $140.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $180.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Amazon.com from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Articles

