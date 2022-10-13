Corundum Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Corundum Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 0.7% of Corundum Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Corundum Group Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPM. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 31,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. Mendel Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,397,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,893,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at about $482,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $303.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $114.05 and a 200 day moving average of $119.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $101.28 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.