Cypress Financial Planning LLC Buys Shares of 7,524 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Cypress Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 7,524 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000. Apple accounts for 0.7% of Cypress Financial Planning LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Donald L. Hagan LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the first quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 18,220 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Goodwin Daniel L grew its stake in Apple by 0.5% during the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 12,761 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,230,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the first quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.9% during the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 7,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 16,117 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on AAPL shares. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $139.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.69.

Insider Transactions at Apple

Apple Stock Down 0.5 %

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $25,062,665.84. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $157.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $153.99.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The firm had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.18%.

About Apple

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

