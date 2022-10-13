Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €56.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($57.14) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €44.00 ($44.90) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Hugo Boss alerts:

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of ETR BOSS opened at €46.60 ($47.55) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13. Hugo Boss has a 52-week low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a 52-week high of €59.98 ($61.20). The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is €52.67.

About Hugo Boss

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.