DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE) Price Target Increased to $62.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

DICE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DICE – Get Rating) had its target price raised by investment analysts at Bank of America from $34.00 to $62.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 58.93% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on DICE Therapeutics from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $37.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $46.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $36.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their price target on DICE Therapeutics from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DICE opened at $39.01 on Tuesday. DICE Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $12.64 and a 12 month high of $45.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.03.

DICE Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DICE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.58) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICE Therapeutics will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DICE. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 265.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,459 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of DICE Therapeutics by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of DICE Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICE Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, builds various oral therapeutic candidates to treat chronic diseases in immunology and other therapeutic areas. Its platform DELSCAPE, is designed to discover selective oral small molecules to modulate protein-protein interactions (PPIs) as effectively as systemic biologics.

