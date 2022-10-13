Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Direxion Work From Home ETF (NYSEARCA:WFH – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,891 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Direxion Work From Home ETF were worth $185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 79.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the first quarter valued at about $486,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 122.6% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,481,000 after purchasing an additional 20,814 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Direxion Work From Home ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Work From Home ETF in the first quarter valued at about $948,000.

Direxion Work From Home ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:WFH opened at $40.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.09. Direxion Work From Home ETF has a 52 week low of $40.21 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

