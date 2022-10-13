Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Given New $370.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Wedbush from $430.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price points to a potential upside of 22.61% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.93 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.57 EPS.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $345.00 to $400.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $362.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $398.00 to $414.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $417.04.

DPZ opened at $301.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.56, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $360.80 and its 200-day moving average is $372.66. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $299.41 and a 1-year high of $567.57.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.26, for a total value of $42,153.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,264,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,955 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,860 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,351,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,539,785 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,997,609,000 after acquiring an additional 215,128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 6,765 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

