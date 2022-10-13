Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) PT Set at €38.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €38.00 ($38.78) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

DUE has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €43.00 ($43.88) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Berenberg Bank set a €40.00 ($40.82) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.50 ($30.10) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €50.00 ($51.02) price target on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €41.00 ($41.84) price objective on Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

ETR:DUE opened at €23.42 ($23.90) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €22.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €23.79. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of €19.74 ($20.14) and a 52-week high of €42.60 ($43.47). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion and a PE ratio of 18.02.

About Dürr Aktiengesellschaft

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and updates paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry. It also provides products and systems for various process stages in paint shop technology; supply control and conveyor systems, as well as air supply and exhaust-air systems; DXQ software family, which includes solutions for plant monitoring, manufacturing execution systems, advanced analytics, and other digital solutions; conveyor technology, filling, and testing technology, as well as assembly technology and marriage stations for connecting the car body and power train; consulting services; assembly and test systems for medical devices; test benches for electric and hybrid drives; and injection systems and inhalation devices.

