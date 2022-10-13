E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($11.22) price target on E.On (FRA:EOAN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EOAN. Barclays set a €12.50 ($12.76) price objective on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €10.50 ($10.71) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.50 ($12.76) price target on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €9.80 ($10.00) price target on E.On in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €12.80 ($13.06) price target on E.On in a research report on Monday, September 19th.

E.On stock opened at €7.41 ($7.57) on Wednesday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($6.84) and a one year high of €10.80 ($11.02). The stock has a fifty day moving average of €8.66 and a 200 day moving average of €9.13.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

