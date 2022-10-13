Eastern Bank Has $89.87 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Eastern Bank lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 349,912 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,570 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 4.8% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $89,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspireon Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Aspireon Wealth Advisors now owns 5,185 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Allstate Corp lifted its position in Microsoft by 220.2% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 540,750 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $181,865,000 after purchasing an additional 371,872 shares during the period. Kraematon Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $663,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 86,693 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $29,157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter worth about $3,330,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $259.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lowered their target price on Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group set a $330.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Microsoft Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.