Eastern Bank Purchases 265,642 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Eastern Bank grew its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,880.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 279,765 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,642 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $29,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 67 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 861 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co grew its position in Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 303 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $988,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 979 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,191,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Well Done LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total transaction of $5,902,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $334,753,086.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.61, for a total value of $59,597.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,141,182.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Amazon Com Inc sold 250,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.61, for a total value of $5,902,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 14,178,445 shares in the company, valued at $334,753,086.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 321,148 shares of company stock worth $15,764,696 in the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Amazon.com Trading Up 0.6 %

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Amazon.com to $185.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Itau BBA Securities initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.39.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $112.90 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 trillion, a PE ratio of 101.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.26 and a 52-week high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $121.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.