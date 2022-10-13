Edward S. Lampert Sells 32,948 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,948 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $320,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,546,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance
Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.12.
Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%.
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.
Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile
Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.
