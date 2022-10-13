Edward S. Lampert Sells 32,948 Shares of Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG) Stock

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 32,948 shares of Seritage Growth Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $320,254.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,208,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,546,124.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Seritage Growth Properties Stock Performance

Seritage Growth Properties stock opened at $8.53 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $372.18 million, a PE ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 5.92 and a quick ratio of 5.92. Seritage Growth Properties has a 12 month low of $4.90 and a 12 month high of $17.12.

Get Seritage Growth Properties alerts:

Seritage Growth Properties (NYSE:SRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.70 million during the quarter. Seritage Growth Properties had a negative return on equity of 10.05% and a negative net margin of 93.58%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seritage Growth Properties

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRG. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 10.9% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 20,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 5.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Seritage Growth Properties during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 7.3% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 92,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Seritage Growth Properties by 58.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.69% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Seritage Growth Properties to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

Seritage Growth Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seritage Growth Properties is a publicly-traded, self-administered and self-managed REIT with 166 wholly-owned properties and 29 unconsolidated properties totaling approximately 30.4 million square feet of space across 44 states and Puerto Rico. The Company was formed to unlock the underlying real estate value of a high-quality retail portfolio it acquired from Sears Holdings in July 2015.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seritage Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seritage Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.