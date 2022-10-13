Ellsworth Advisors LLC Sells 86 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Ellsworth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,624 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Family CFO Inc bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ opened at $162.69 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $427.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $165.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $24.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $201.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.56.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

