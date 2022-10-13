Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €15.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €15.00 ($15.31) price target on Engie (EPA:ENGI – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €17.00 ($17.35) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €20.20 ($20.61) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays set a €17.50 ($17.86) price objective on shares of Engie in a research note on Monday, July 25th.

Get Engie alerts:

Engie Stock Performance

Shares of ENGI stock opened at €11.54 ($11.77) on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €12.52 and a 200-day moving average of €11.98. Engie has a 12-month low of €12.16 ($12.41) and a 12-month high of €15.16 ($15.47).

Engie Company Profile

ENGIE SA engages in the power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. It operates through Renewables, Networks, Energy Solutions, Thermal, Supply, Nuclear, and Others segments. The Renewables segment comprises renewable energy generation activities, including financing, construction, operation, and maintenance of renewable energy facilities using various energy sources, such as hydroelectric, onshore wind, photovoltaic solar, biomass, offshore wind, and geothermal.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.