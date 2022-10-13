Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management lessened its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Enphase Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 780.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 176 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.22% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy Stock Down 3.0 %

ENPH opened at $248.13 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $289.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $226.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.52, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.47. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $113.40 and a one year high of $324.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $530.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.57 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 56.60% and a net margin of 11.71%. Analysts anticipate that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total transaction of $10,699,331.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Mora sold 2,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.33, for a total value of $839,957.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,600 shares in the company, valued at $475,728. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 36,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.52, for a total value of $10,699,331.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,095,133 shares in the company, valued at $324,728,837.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 164,621 shares of company stock worth $48,543,642. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $171.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $174.00 to $281.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on Enphase Energy to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.17.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

See Also

