Falcon Wealth Planning Buys Shares of 4,015 Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,015 shares of the software giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wolf Group Capital Advisors lifted its position in Microsoft by 3.9% during the second quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 7,302 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. BCK Partners Inc. now owns 1,138 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,642 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 32,999 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $259.52 and its 200 day moving average is $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $223.96 and a 1 year high of $349.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Microsoft Increases Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $400.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,244,101.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Further Reading

