Falcon Wealth Planning Purchases Shares of 253,469 Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Falcon Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 253,469 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $34,654,000. Apple accounts for approximately 11.8% of Falcon Wealth Planning’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 18,263.5% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,457,053 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 7,416,445 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Emerson Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 363.6% during the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. 57.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apple Stock Performance

Shares of Apple stock opened at $138.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $129.04 and a 52 week high of $182.94.

Apple Dividend Announcement

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $82.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.97 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.97% and a net margin of 25.71%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AAPL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $189.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Itau BBA Securities started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Apple in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on Apple from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $180.69.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apple

In other Apple news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $16,923,788.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 176,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total value of $25,062,665.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,374,986.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704 in the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

