Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management trimmed its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 35.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $146,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 135.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 20,222 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 11,641 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 58,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 11.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,419 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the second quarter valued at $706,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.8% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,016,199 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $184,824,000 after buying an additional 498,542 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FIS shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.03.

Shares of FIS opened at $73.78 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $88.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.03 and a 52 week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 136.23%.

In related news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Gary Norcross sold 39,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $3,672,359.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 846,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,907,127.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

