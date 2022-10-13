Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) PT Set at C$26.00 by TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$26.00 price target on Filo Mining (CVE:FIL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bankshares reduced their target price on Filo Mining from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$24.37.

Shares of Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.97. Filo Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.60 and a 12 month high of C$11.97. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80.

Filo Mining ( CVE:FIL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$151,417.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares in the company, valued at C$4,324,750.50. In related news, Senior Officer Robert Gordon Carmichael sold 9,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.61, for a total value of C$151,417.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 277,050 shares in the company, valued at C$4,324,750.50. Also, Director James Andrew Beck sold 29,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$16.20, for a total value of C$477,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,916,000. Insiders sold 61,900 shares of company stock worth $1,047,770 over the last ninety days.

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

