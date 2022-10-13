First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FEMB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 111,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,476 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FEMB. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $10,281,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 803.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 198,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,995,000 after buying an additional 176,844 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,484,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 136,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,108,000 after buying an additional 99,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF by 556.3% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 85,051 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF stock opened at $24.44 on Thursday. First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF has a one year low of $24.31 and a one year high of $32.91. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.02.

First Trust Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were issued a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.63%.

