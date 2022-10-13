First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC reduced its position in shares of First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:FAN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 131,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,940 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF were worth $2,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 24,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 106.7% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 44.2% during the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 5,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares during the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 34,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Stock Performance

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $14.45 and a 12-month high of $22.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.87.

First Trust Global Wind Energy ETF Profile

First Trust ISE Global Wind Energy Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The investment objective of the Fund is to seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield, of an equity index called the ISE Global Wind Energy Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its net assets (plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes) in common stocks that comprise the Index or in depositary receipts that may include American depositary receipts (ADRs), global depositary receipts (GDRs), European depositary receipts (EDRs) or other depositary receipts (collectively, Depositary Receipts) representing securities in the Index.

