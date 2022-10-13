Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at The Goldman Sachs Group from $29.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 1.83% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Flowserve from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

FLS opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FLS. FMR LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 107.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,106,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,231,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,613 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Flowserve by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,415,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,703,000 after purchasing an additional 61,518 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Flowserve by 0.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $387,485,000 after purchasing an additional 88,950 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 2.8% during the first quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 6,308,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,470,000 after purchasing an additional 169,375 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,220,673 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $147,589,000 after purchasing an additional 106,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

