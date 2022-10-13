Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 1,359.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,874 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in FOX were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,271,000. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $738,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 20,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $738,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,022,000 after buying an additional 8,311 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its stake in shares of FOX by 411.4% in the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 32,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 26,283 shares during the period. 56.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on FOXA. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FOX from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their target price on FOX to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on FOX from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on FOX in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on FOX from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

FOX Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXA opened at $30.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.49. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $30.29 and a twelve month high of $44.95.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.05 billion. FOX had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

FOX Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24. FOX’s payout ratio is presently 23.70%.

About FOX

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations segments. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution through traditional and virtual multi-channel video programming distributors (MVPDs) and other digital platforms, primarily in the U.S.

