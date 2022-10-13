Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 148,357 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Fulton Financial were worth $2,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,822 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 45,770 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,216 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 32,925 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 136.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 15,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FULT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Transactions at Fulton Financial

Fulton Financial Price Performance

In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,138 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $72,539.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,199.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FULT opened at $16.59 on Thursday. Fulton Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $13.72 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.86.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $240.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Analysts forecast that Fulton Financial Co. will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Fulton Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Fulton Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

