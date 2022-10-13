Geometric Wealth Advisors Has $465,000 Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Geometric Wealth Advisors increased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,812 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 0.2% of Geometric Wealth Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Geometric Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Microsoft were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $24,401,940,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 39,863,273 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $12,290,246,000 after acquiring an additional 766,487 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,947,124 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,417,097,000 after acquiring an additional 498,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $292.00 price target on the stock. Itaú Unibanco started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $372.00 to $354.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Microsoft from $349.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.38.

Microsoft stock opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.78. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $223.96 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.68 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.42, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $267.07.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $51.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 43.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 109,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

