Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) Given a €65.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.50 ($66.84) price target on Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GXI. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($98.98) target price on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($107.14) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Price Performance

Shares of ETR GXI opened at €55.45 ($56.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.89. Gerresheimer has a 1-year low of €46.66 ($47.61) and a 1-year high of €87.25 ($89.03). The business’s 50 day moving average is €53.92 and its 200-day moving average is €61.71.

Gerresheimer Company Profile

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.