GFG Capital LLC Acquires 884 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

GFG Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 884 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises 0.6% of GFG Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. GFG Capital LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JPM. Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 118.2% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of JPM opened at $103.61 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $114.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $303.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.10%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
JPM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, September 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $133.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $127.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.75.
JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile
JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.