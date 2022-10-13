Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,231 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,390 shares during the quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 293,585 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,139,000 after buying an additional 11,826 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,848 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 11,079 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management raised its holdings in Apple by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 48,153 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $6,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC lifted its position in Apple by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 13,572 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,362,241.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.77, for a total transaction of $4,119,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 427,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,411,823.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 96,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total value of $16,923,788.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 110,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,362,241.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 298,034 shares of company stock valued at $46,105,704. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Apple Price Performance

Shares of AAPL opened at $138.34 on Thursday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.04 and a twelve month high of $182.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $157.16 and a 200-day moving average of $153.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.25.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Apple had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 152.97%. The business had revenue of $82.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.97 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Fundamental Research set a $177.07 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Apple from $169.00 to $155.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

