Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC) Given a €10.90 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €10.90 ($11.12) target price on Grand City Properties (FRA:GYC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group set a €17.50 ($17.86) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.00 ($19.39) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €13.00 ($13.27) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.00 ($14.29) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays set a €16.80 ($17.14) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research note on Monday, July 4th.

Grand City Properties Price Performance

Grand City Properties stock opened at €9.06 ($9.24) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €11.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €14.20. Grand City Properties has a 52-week low of €16.61 ($16.95) and a 52-week high of €20.14 ($20.55).

About Grand City Properties

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

