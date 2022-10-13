Green Square Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.11 Million Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Green Square Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,204 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $2,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in Microsoft by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,404,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC raised its holdings in Microsoft by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,238 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 659 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 12,676 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,830,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,536 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $350.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $327.38.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $225.75 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $259.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.07. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $223.96 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.05). Microsoft had a return on equity of 43.31% and a net margin of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $51.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.73%.

In other Microsoft news, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.25, for a total transaction of $1,331,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 109,837 shares in the company, valued at $29,244,101.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

